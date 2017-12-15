Newly formed local coalition aids fight against animal cruelty

A new coalition has formed from multiple agencies in Saginaw County to help the fight against animal cruelty.

The Saginaw County Animal Cruelty Coalition is a multi-agency partnership that will help in the investigation and prosecution of animal abuse cases.

The coalition’s objective is to help investigators in obtaining valuable information with animal cruelty cases.

The group will provide services and resources for abused animals.

The coalition could also increase the possibility for prosecution in animal cruelty investigations and promote education to the community regarding abuse issues.

The local partners include:

Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Saginaw County Prosecutors Office

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department

Saginaw County Police Chief’s Association

Michigan State Police

Saginaw County 911

Cole Veterinary Services

Great Lakes Pet Emergency

Animal Alley Veterinary Services

Great Lakes Bay Region Child Abuse and Neglect (CAN) Council

