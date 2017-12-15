Newly formed local coalition aids fight against animal cruelty - WNEM TV 5

Newly formed local coalition aids fight against animal cruelty

Courtesy: Tyson's Place Animal Rescue Courtesy: Tyson's Place Animal Rescue
A new coalition has formed from multiple agencies in Saginaw County to help the fight against animal cruelty.

The Saginaw County Animal Cruelty Coalition is a multi-agency partnership that will help in the investigation and prosecution of animal abuse cases.

The coalition’s objective is to help investigators in obtaining valuable information with animal cruelty cases.

The group will provide services and resources for abused animals.

The coalition could also increase the possibility for prosecution in animal cruelty investigations and promote education to the community regarding abuse issues.

The local partners include:

  • Saginaw County Animal Care & Control
  • Saginaw County Prosecutors Office
  • Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department
  • Saginaw County Police Chief’s Association
  • Michigan State Police
  • Saginaw County 911
  • Cole Veterinary Services
  • Great Lakes Pet Emergency
  • Animal Alley Veterinary Services
  • Great Lakes Bay Region Child Abuse and Neglect (CAN) Council

