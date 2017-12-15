Jim Harbaugh stops by at local high school - WNEM TV 5

Jim Harbaugh stops by at local high school

What better way to end the week than to have the University of Michigan Head Football Coach walk through your front doors.

The Essexville Public Safety Department’s Facebook page posted a picture of Coach Jim Harbaugh's quick visit at Garber High School this morning.

It's very likely that Harbaugh was there to recruit high school student Ben VanSumeren.

