Jim Harbaugh stops by at local high school

What better way to end the week than to have the University of Michigan Head Football Coach walk through your front doors.

The Essexville Public Safety Department’s Facebook page posted a picture of Coach Jim Harbaugh's quick visit at Garber High School this morning.

It's very likely that Harbaugh was there to recruit high school student Ben VanSumeren.

Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Michigan ?? pic.twitter.com/OW0Ka4CqRT — Ben VanSumeren (@primetimedunkin) December 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.