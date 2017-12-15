DNR closes section of snowmobile trail in Marquette Co.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has closed a bridge along Trail No. 8 in Marquette County.

A section of the main east-west snowmobile connector route in the Upper Peninsula will be shutting down for repairs.

“A major support beam has been cracked on the underside of the wooden bridge that needs to be replaced,” said Ron Yesney, DNR Upper Peninsula trails coordinator in Marquette. “Unfortunately, this forces us to close the trail between Champion and the Baraga Plains to through traffic.”

Alternative routes are available to the north (Trail No. 5 to Trail No. 14) or south (Trail No. 5 to Trail No. 18).

The bridge is located north-west of Champion, not far from Van Riper State Park.

“Access to Michigamme, Nestoria, and Three Lakes will be possible from the west, but not the east,” Yesney said.

The DNR and the Moose Country Snowmobile Club are working on bridge repairs.

Engineering is underway and the DNR plans to reopen the bridge in mid-January.

