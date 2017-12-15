The 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March and Luncheon will be held on Monday, January 15, 2018 at The Dow Event Center in Saginaw.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Celebrating the Dream by Rebuilding Our Community.”

The celebration will begin with a “Unity March” at 10 a.m. in Saginaw at Franklin Street and Hayden Street.

The march will continue on Franklin Street to The Dow Event Center.

It will stop there at around 10:30 a.m. and the 22nd Annual “Unity Luncheon” will begin at 11 a.m.

The keynote speaker is Reverend Dennis Laffoon Jr., pastor of Bethel AME Church-Saginaw, the oldest African American church in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Awards will be handed out to different organizations and members of the community.

TV5’s Jamie Sherrod and James Felton will be the master and mistress of ceremony.

Tickets are available and can be obtained by calling Smallwood Holoman at (989) 631-7679 or George Adams at (989) 797-4096.

