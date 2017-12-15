Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots sitting at $458 Million this weekend

Michigan Lottery players have two chances to win big this weekend with large Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up for grabs.

Friday, Dec. 15’s Mega Millions jackpot is set at $208 million and Saturday, Dec. 16’s Powerball jackpot is $250 million.

If a Michigan Lottery player wins Friday's $208 million jackpot, it would tie the record for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the state.

On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million. The cash option for tonight’s jackpot is about $130 million.

Saturday’s $250 million jackpot is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in 2017.

The Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

