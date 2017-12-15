Memorial to honor Michigan woman, her long-missing daughter

A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
Authorities say it could take months before DNA from the remains of three children found in Montana can be compared to DNA in the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers.More >
A car was pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc after a 50-year-old man lost control on the snow-covered roads Wednesday.More >
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >
Here's what it all means and what's really at stake.More >
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >
A single mother was struggling to keep her family warm on Thursday. But now help is on the way.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
It has been a big week for snow across Mid-Michigan and it is far from over. Another clipper system will be bringing snow into Mid-Michigan just in time for the weekend. This time, we'll be more concerned about the wind and not the actual snow amounts.More >
Authorities arrested a Michigan woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from her former employer.More >
