Memorial to honor Michigan woman, her long-missing daughter

A dual memorial is planned for a Lansing-area woman who vanished in 1990 and her mother, who became an advocate for victims' families.

Ardis Renkoski of Okemos was 84 when she died Wednesday. She died without learning what became of her daughter Paige, who was 30 when she went missing along Interstate 96 near Fowlerville more than 27 years ago.

The Lansing State Journal reports that a dual memorial service honoring Renkoski and her daughter will be held Feb. 2.

Paige Renkoski was driving home from Detroit Metropolitan Airport along I-96 when she disappeared in May 1990.

After she vanished, her mother became an advocate for other victims' families and a law enforcement liaison.

Ardis Renkoski was Michigan State Police's Missing in Michigan Advocate of the Year in 2015.

