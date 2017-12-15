M-13 back open after crash in Bay County - WNEM TV 5

M-13 back open after crash in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

All lanes of M-13 are back open in Bay County after a crash shut down the road.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m at M-13 and Linwood Road.

All northbound and southbound lanes were closed for almost two hours while crews responded.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

