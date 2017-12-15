Organizations help parents provide toys for Christmas

Volunteers across Mid-Michigan are on a mission to make sure children in need have something special to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Two organizations in the Saginaw area have been working hard to make sure local kids will have new toys to play with next year.

"We have 20 selected families. They've all been taken shopping and they bought gifts for the kids," said Elvis Machul, founder of Christmas With Angels.

Machul had an idea to help less fortunate kids get presents. That's why he created Christmas With Angels.

With the help of his family, friends and church members, they pulled off a Christmas miracle in three weeks.

"It's united the community and it's been awesome," Machul said.

Thanks to Christmas With Angels, 91 children will be able to open up presents this Christmas.

While Christmas With Angels is a relatively new organization, Toys for Tots has been helping put smiles on children's faces on Christmas morning for years.

"I feel great that I am able to give back to this community," said Robin Heise, Saginaw County coordinator for Toys for Tots.

Friday was the second day the organization distributed toys to families in the community who signed up.

"I average between five and a half and six and a half per child," Heise said.

Heise said sometimes when they've filled the requests for everyone who has signed up for toys, they will have some left over. Those toys will then be given to parents who didn't sign up in time.

Heise also said there may be other options if you are still looking for help.

"I'd check with some of the local churches. They sometimes do toy drives," Heise said.

Meanwhile, Machul and the families he's helped will be celebrating Christmas on Saturday.

"We have 91 children that are going to be opening gifts which is pretty cool," Machul said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.