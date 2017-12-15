Animal calendars help build new kennel

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control released a special holiday item just in time for Christmas.

“I cannot believe when it actually came to print how great it looks,” said Lisa Stoffel, director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.

Stoffel is talking about the 2018 calendar that features area first responders and animal control staff.

It’s part of the effort to raise money for the renovation of the main kennel, which costs $200,000.

It’s housed at the county animal care and control center.

“The calendar gets us that much closer and the fact that it also adds publicity to the things that we need,” Stoffel said. “It’s sort of an icebreaker on how to talk about what it is that we do.”

As you can imagine, the folks that took part in making this calendar are thrilled to be a part of it.

“Well it’s for a great cause,” Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said. “It wasn’t something I really had envisioned doing, but when I found out what it was for you know, the proceeds going to help build a new shelter here and a new building, that is really needed for the animals.”

Federspiel is proud to show off a department horse and car. He said he’ll do anything he can to help an organization moving in the right direction.

“I would not have been as supportive if this agency wouldn’t be doing all of things that are needed to be done for the people of Saginaw County and for the animals of Saginaw County,” Federspiel said.

WNEM Morning Anchor Sara Simnitch came up with the idea for the calendar. In fact, she was the person behind the lens taking the pictures.

Stoffel said the collaboration between WNEM, first responders and the animal care center will bear fruit for a brighter future for our animals.

“A team effort to work together, share resources, and be a success and a better service to the community,” Stoffel said.

If you want to buy one of those calendars, you can find them on their Facebook page.

You can also buy one for $15 in person at Cole Veterinary Clinic, Animal Alley Veterinary Services and the Saginaw County Courthouse.

