US-10 in Midland County back open after crash

US-10 is back open in Midland County.

Westbound and eastbound US-10 were down to one lane for about 40 minutes due to a crash.

The lane closures were between Eastman and Stark.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday and the lanes reopened about 5:30 p.m.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.