Ice skating show on Sunday helps those less fortunate

You can check out some spectacular figure skating this weekend while helping out a good cause.

The annual Holiday Spectacular on Ice is Dec. 17 at the Midland Civic Arena.

Youngsters will hit the ice for the big show and they are ready to go.

While they’re jumping and gliding on that frozen surface, the crowd will help the less fortunate who could use some food this holiday season.

“Entry is donation to the food pantry and what you’ll see is our club skaters all doing performances to holiday music,” said Karen Boswell, who works at the Midland Figure Skating Club.

Their coach has been getting them ready to show off their fancy moves.

“It’s a lot of fun. I work with all age ranges from three all the way up to adult. We do some private lessons. We do group classes with our learn to skate USA program and the skaters train throughout the year. So it’s not just a seasonal sport,” said Teri Haag, figure skating coach.

Haag used to be a competitive figure skater. She said it’s a great sport to get into.

“It teaches a lot of life’s lessons,” Haag said. “Actually US figure skating, which is our national governing body, has a campaign which is We Get Up, which in skating you learn that you fall a lot, but you get up and go on.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday ice show without a couple of very special guests.

Santa and Mrs. Clause are thrilled to be a part of the program.

“Oh this is wonderful. It gives me a little bit of exercise, gets me out of the kitchen. Don’t have to make all those cookies, so it’s a lot of fun,” Mrs. Claus said.

“Everybody works so hard to get their programs ready and it’s fun to be able to show off to a crowd,” Santa Claus said.

The show begins at 3 p.m. at the Midland Civic Arena.

At 4 p.m. the public is invited to take to the ice for a special skating session with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

That skate session is $5 for adults, $4 for kids and seniors with skate rentals available.

