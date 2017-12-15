Judge uses program to inspire next generation of lawyers

He is among a select group of people whose task it is to make impartial decisions in the name of justice.

The Mid-Michigan judge has a goal that reached beyond the law.

"It would be just perfect for one of my students to be sitting in this chair replacing me," said Judge Herman Marable, with the 67th District Court.

Marable is not looking to retire anytime soon, but he is looking to inspire the next generation of lawyers through his student of the month program.

He began the program in 2004. It provides scholarship opportunities for area high school students.

"The whole purpose of the program is to encourage young people to take their education and career goals seriously. We do 10th graders in Genesee County and over the years we've had over 100 students of the month. And we select the student of the year each year," Marable said.

Students interested in earning a scholarship have to submit an essay. Then they are given a tour of Marable's courtroom and get an in-depth look at what goes on inside a court.

"It's really awesome to see a real courtroom and to learn the responsibilities of being a lawyer and how a courtroom is set up," said Priscilla Bradford Walker, student at Carman-Ainsworth High School.

Several students who have gone through the program have even come back to visit Marable and share with him the experiences and life lessons they've learned.

"It was absolutely fantastic to come," said Ashley Hamilton, Peace Corps volunteer.

Hamilton is a former student of the year winner. She said Marable's program inspired her to pursue her passion for helping people, which is why she decided to join the Peace Corps.

"It's really kind of the fulfillment of a dream. When we started the program I wanted to reach this day and see them come back and do important things in their lives," Marable said.

