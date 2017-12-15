Another go with snow

The latest in our seemingly endless succession of clipper systems brought another round of occasionally heavy snow to Mid-Michigan early Friday. Though it is now departing to our east, lake effect snow showers stirred up in its wake are still creating problems for some of us. Yet another round of snow will greet us to start the weekend, but we could at last be in for a shake up in the weather.

Overnight

We'll see mostly cloudy skies across the region overnight, with the continued chance for a few stray snow showers before another wave of activity arrives near daybreak. Overnight lows will dip into the middle and upper teens, with occasional wind chills in the single-digits.

The Weekend

Early-risers will be met with a renewed wave of snow showers, especially on the south side of Saginaw Bay. The snow will occasionally be heavy, forcing us to dance once again with snow-covered roads and poor visibility. Accumulations will generally be light, with parts of I-69 from Flint and west picking up around an inch of new powder. Totals will be progressively lighter to the north, generally coming in around 0.5" or less.

The snow won't be staying long, dissipating by lunchtime. Like Friday, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies that could occasionally allow for some glimpses of sun. High temperatures will claw their way into the mid 20s, with easterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Compared to the biting cold we've endured over the past two weeks, our weather is poised to take a downright balmy turn as we head into Sunday. The persistent trough in the jet stream over the eastern US and Canada will briefly lift north of the Great Lakes, allowing our temperatures to reach levels we have not seen in quite some time.

Mostly cloudy skies will again dominate the second half of the weekend, but highs are poised to climb back to the low and middle 30s! All right, I know that's still pretty chilly, but it will undoubtedly feel much more comfortable than the single-digit wind chills we've grown accustomed to. We'll need to be on the lookout for a few late-day rain or snow showers, but most of Sunday will be dry otherwise.

Take a look into the week leading up to Christmas in the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

