Mother accepts honorary degree on behalf of son who died in accident

Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
Authorities arrested a Michigan woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from her former employer.More >
Authorities arrested a Michigan woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from her former employer.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >
As the latest graduating class at Saginaw Valley State University accepted their diplomas, hearts were heavy as students remembered a classmate that should have been celebrating with them.More >
As the latest graduating class at Saginaw Valley State University accepted their diplomas, hearts were heavy as students remembered a classmate that should have been celebrating with them.More >
A Louisiana man faces life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend's convicted molester.More >
A Louisiana man faces life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend's convicted molester.More >
Yet another round of snow will greet us to start the weekend, but we could at last be in for a shake up in the weather.More >
Yet another round of snow will greet us to start the weekend, but we could at last be in for a shake up in the weather.More >
What better way to end the week than to have the University of Michigan Head Football Coach walk through your front doors.More >
What better way to end the week than to have the University of Michigan Head Football Coach walk through your front doors.More >
An Upstate teen said she wound up in the hospital with an ulcer because of too many pain relievers.More >
An Upstate teen said she wound up in the hospital with an ulcer because of too many pain relievers.More >
A car was pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc after a 50-year-old man lost control on the snow-covered roads Wednesday.More >
A car was pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc after a 50-year-old man lost control on the snow-covered roads Wednesday.More >