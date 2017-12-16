Snow slows travel today

Snow has been falling since last night, coating the roads all across Mid-Michigan. Traffic will be slow as a result just about anywhere you go. We will see the snow exit as we move into the afternoon. If you're planning on shoveling, you might want to put it off until later.

Today

It definitely feels like winter with all of the snow we have received these last couple of days and snow today is only icing on the cake. Unlike yesterday, winds will not be as breezy, so the snow will not be blowing around. However, there will still be issues as you head out on the roads today. Snow will taper off this afternoon and will leave us with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. When the snow is finished, we'll have another 1 to 2 inches on the ground in most areas. Keep track of the snow today with our Interactive Radar. Expect highs to top out in the mid 20s with winds shifting out of the east at 5 mph.

Tonight

We'll receive a brief break from the snow tonight. This will be a welcome sight as we will be under mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will help keep temperatures from falling too much overnight. Lows will dip down to around 20 with winds out of the east at 5 mph. See how cool it is in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.

Tomorrow

A system will be developing to our south for tomorrow. While the rain and snow will manage to stay to our south, we can expect to see plenty of clouds thanks to that system. Highs will rise into the low to mid 30s with the help from southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

We'll keep the gray skies around for another day on Monday. This time, we can expect temperatures to jump into the upper 30s. We will lose a little bit of our snow pack because of the warmer temperatures, but it will be difficult to see all of it melt before Christmas.

