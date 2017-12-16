Snow winds down for the weekend

Now that the snow is over, roads are beginning to clear. It might be a little while before side streets clear out, but at least the main roads are looking much better. Looking forward, the snow is out of the picture for the next few days, but gray skies will remain.

Tonight

We'll receive a brief break from the snow tonight. This will be a welcome sight as we'll be under mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will help keep temperatures from falling too much overnight. Lows will dip down to around 20 with winds out of the east at 5 mph. See how cool it is in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.

Tomorrow

A system will be developing to our south for tomorrow. While the rain and snow will manage to stay to our south, we can expect to see plenty of clouds thanks to that system. Highs will rise into the low to mid 30s with the help from southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

We'll keep the gray skies around for another day on Monday. This time, we can expect temperatures to jump into the upper 30s. We will lose a little bit of our snow pack because of the warmer temperatures, but it will be difficult to see all of it melt before Christmas.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

