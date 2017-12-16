Free bus rides promote access to Detroit holiday activities - WNEM TV 5

Free bus rides promote access to Detroit holiday activities

Posted: Updated:
Stock Photo Stock Photo
DETROIT (AP) -

Rides are free on some Detroit buses Saturday as part of a campaign to promote public transportation and downtown holiday events.

No fares will be collected Saturday on the 53 Woodward route. On four subsequent Saturdays, the free rides will be offered on different routes, on Gratiot Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Michigan Avenue and Grand River Avenue.

The free fares last from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The campaign is a partnership between the Detroit transportation department, Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund and DTE Energy.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.