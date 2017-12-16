Free bus rides promote access to Detroit holiday activities

Rides are free on some Detroit buses Saturday as part of a campaign to promote public transportation and downtown holiday events.

No fares will be collected Saturday on the 53 Woodward route. On four subsequent Saturdays, the free rides will be offered on different routes, on Gratiot Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Michigan Avenue and Grand River Avenue.

The free fares last from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The campaign is a partnership between the Detroit transportation department, Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund and DTE Energy.

