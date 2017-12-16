Two men recovering after shooting in Saginaw

Two men in their early 20’s were shot in the foot while walking home from a gas station early Saturday morning.

According to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser, It happened in the 3000 block of Bundy Street around 12:30 a.m.

The men told police they were walking back from the Sunoco gas station on South Washington Avenue, when someone started shooting at them from across the street--striking each of them in the foot area.

The suspect then got into an unknown pick-up truck. Police tell TV5 no one is in custody at this time.

