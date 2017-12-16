CMU sees seven-game winning streak snapped - WNEM TV 5

CMU sees seven-game winning streak snapped

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Better scored 17 points, Ivan Madunic and James McGee 16 points each and Southern Utah made a big, opening run after halftime stand up for an 86-80 defeat of Central Michigan on Saturday, snapping the Chippewas seven-game win streak.

With the lead 42-40 at the half, Southern Utah (6-4) took off with a 14-2 run as the Chippewas missed five of six shots and committed four turnovers in the 3-and-a-half minute span. Madunic, Better and McGee hit 10 of the Thunderbirds 11 3-pointers.

Led by 21 points from Cecil Williams, Central Michigan (8-2) clawed back within three, but never regained the lead. Williams dunked and Gavin Peppers (14 points) added a layup as the Chippewas trailed 79-74 with a minute to go. A David DiLeo steal and layup made it 81-78 and Peppers scored to make it 83-80 with 30 seconds left. Southern Utah converted five of six free throws to remain 5-0 at home.

Madunic scored 14 of his 16 points in a first half that saw four ties and six lead changes.

