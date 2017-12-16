Lions easily take out Bears

DETROIT (AP) -- Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and avoided mistakes, allowing the Detroit Lions to stay in the playoff picture with a 20-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.

Detroit (8-6) has won two straight and needs to close the regular season with two more wins to keep its postseason hopes alive.

The Bears (4-10) have lost six of seven, sealing a third season with double-digit losses in three years under embattled coach John Fox.

Stafford threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones with 6:10 left in the first half after Fox chose to punt on fourth-and-1 from the Chicago 45. He threw an 8-yard pass to Eric Ebron for a 20-3 lead early in the third quarter after Darius Slay's first of two interceptions in the game.

Stafford was 25 of 33 for 237 yards and didn't turn the ball over for the first time since Week 11.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

