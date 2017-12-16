National Wreath Laying Day in Mid-Michigan

"It brings tremendous pride and it's very overwhelming." said Halley Williams

That's how Williams describes Wreath Laying Day in Mid-Michigan. She came today from out of state to honor her veteran father.



"I live in Florida and I drove all the way up here to be here. So I could lay a wreath down at my dads headstone because I really want to do that for him." said Williams

Williams father is buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

She and many other survivors and volunteers ignored the cold and the snow... to fulfill a holiday tradition, adorning the graves of the veterans... all 13-thousand of them!



"It's phenomenal that this many people came out. All the groups come out, all the kids laying wreaths the girl scouts in the boy scouts. All the different people out here is just amazing." said Jean Owens

Williams says she always thinks about her dad around the holiday season and she hopes events like this remind people about the men and women who have served our country.



"To remind everyone that we still care about these people especially during the holidays when they can't be with us but just shows they still really mean something to us." said Williams

