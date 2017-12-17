Armed security shoot, kill 2 brothers outside Saginaw nightclub

Authorities say armed security shot and killed two brothers outside a Mid-Michigan nightclub.

It happened about 1:58 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 707 Federal Avenue in Saginaw.

When officers and troopers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Antwain Jonquil Terry dead outside from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said they also found a 22-year-old Howard Demarcus Walker with a critical gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and died several hours later.

Michigan State Police Lt. Kaiser said armed security personnel did shoot the two brothers.

The security is cooperating with police and police do not have anyone in custody.

Saginaw Police detectives and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident and reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow at 989-759-1251 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

