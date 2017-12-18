Robotics teams customize car for toddler with limited mobility

Robotics teams from two Michigan high schools took out their tools and re-designed a motorized car for a very special young boy.

It’s part of the Charlevoix-Emmet ISD’s “Go Baby Go!” program.

“It’s overwhelming just to see how many people are here, and wanting to give to Jeremiah and give back to the community,” Jeremiah’s Mom Danielle Nelson, said.

Jeremiah Nelson is almost two years old. He was diagnosed with spina bifada and his mobility is limited.

The goal for the robotics teams from Petoskey and Central Lake High School is to help Jeremiah get around.

“He’s not able to crawl or walk or anything like that so having the opportunity to move around the freedom of being able to do it on his own I think it will be pretty exciting for him,” Danielle Nelson said.

With guidance from mentors and electricians, the students hand-crafted a motorized car.

The car is customized specifically for Jeremiah’s needs.

“You have to think of the design, because there’s no manual to it. Everything has to be specialized towards the child,” Matthew Cary said.

Central Lake High School Sophomore Matthew Cary said it’s a lot of hard work but the reward is priceless.

“It’s fantastic in its own right, because you know your helping somebody else that wouldn’t be able to help themselves in that situation,” Cary, explained.

If it wasn’t clear from the smile on his face, Jeremiah’s mom said his new car is something he will truly love.

“He’s a little flirt so the more people he has to flirt with the better,” Danielle Nelson joked. “The car will give him an opportunity to interact with young kids too and getting that opportunity will be priceless for him.”

