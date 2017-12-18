American Airlines increases seating at Flint Bishop

Flint Bishop International Airport authority announced the region has received 25 percent more seats from American Airlines.

More seats will be flown in the market beginning May 2018. The additional 50-seat jet flight is will operate on the following schedule:

Departing Airport Arriving Airport Departure Time Arrival Time Flint Bishop Chicago-O' Hare 3:10 p.m. (EDT) 3:15 p.m. (CST) Chicago-O' Hare Flint Bishop 11:45 a.m. (CST) 1:50 p.m. (EDT)

“This has been a fantastic year for American at Bishop Airport,” said Craig Williams, the Airport Director. “Earlier in 2017, they added first-class seating on our first departing and last arriving flight of the day. It was extremely well received by our passengers. And now the addition of this fourth frequency to the Windy City. This not only opens up more seats to Chicago-O’ Hare, but to destinations to the West and worldwide.”

