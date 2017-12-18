Antlerless deer hunt in Alpena Co helps with bovine tuberculosis management

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that an additional antlerless deer firearms hunt has been added.

The hunt will help with bovine tuberculosis (bTB) management and starts from Jan. 4 to 7 and 11 to 14, 2018.

The hunt will take place on private lands in Alpena County, south of M-32.

“We hope this January hunt will further align our antlered and antlerless harvest ratios in the area, which should benefit future hunting experiences,” said Chad Stewart, DNR deer and elk specialist. “Increasing antlerless harvest can improve habitat, which in turn can improve overall deer fitness. That can translate into better antler production the following summer.

“Additionally, we want to partner with landowners to boost hunter access on critical properties where deer and cattle may come into contact,” Stewart said. “This January hunt is a perfect opportunity for local landowners to try out the Hunting Access Program and see if it’s a program they are willing to participate in long-term.”

Michigan’s Hunting Access Program (HAP) was created in 1977 to increase public hunting opportunities. HAP incentivizes private landowners to allow hunters on their land with a lease payment.

The DNR hopes to expand the program in Alpena County to gain more hunter access to private lands.

For the January hunt, eligible landowners can receive a lease payment of up to $7.50 per acre.

The size of the property will help determine the maximum number of hunters allowed on that property.

For landowners interested in enrolling in the HAP, and expedited application process will be offered.

DNR staff will be available at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center in Alpena to process enrollment.

DNR deer check stations can be found at the following locations:

Alpena Field Office, 4343 M-32 West, Alpena. Open Jan. 4-8 and 11-14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atlanta Field Office, 13501 M-33, Atlanta. Open Jan. 4, 5, 8, 11 and 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northland Market, 9010 M-65 South, Lachine (near the intersection of M-65 and Beaver Lake Road). Open Jan. 4-7 and 11-14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To set up an appointment to have a deer checked outside of open DNR check station hours, call 989-785-4251, ext. 5233.

