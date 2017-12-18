NFL player provides meals for 150 Flint families

NFL player Brandon Carr provided holiday meals for 150 Flint families on Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens player and Flint native partnered with the United Way of Genesee County through his Carr Cares Foundation.

Carr provided boxes with meals for 150 families. The boxes were delivered by staff and volunteers from the RL Jones Community Outreach Center at Greater Holy Temple.

Carr was not present at the event due to NFL requirements, the United Way said.

“Christmas is a special time of year,” Carr said. “It’s a time for families to spend together without thinking of the burdens of everyday life. I hope this meal provides families the opportunity to relax and enjoy the holiday season.”

The United Way said even though Carr has moved away he is still committed to making Flint a better place.

Through his foundation, Carr has joined the United Way of Genesee County by opening three reading centers at area title one schools, conducted Play 60 sessions at Dye Elementary, brought the needs and impact of the water crisis to a national audience, and has volunteered with the United Way reading to children and distributing water, the United Way said in a press release.

Carr also hosts an annual free football and cheerleading camp.

“We are so proud of our many Flint athletes and how they have excelled at the national level, but when they give back to the community it’s more incredible than their on field talents,” said James Gaskin United Way CEO. “Brandon has done so much for Flint and it’s a pleasure to work with him.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.