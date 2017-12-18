Dog lost for months is finally going home

After four months, Mollie the malamute is finally going home for Christmas.

“I wanted to find out. I didn’t care what it was. I wanted to help it,” said Shelby Vigue.

Vigue found Mollie in her backyard Sunday night, thanks to a call from her grandmother who lives next door.

Vigue said she found Mollie eating out of the garbage cans behind her house.

“She’s like 'there’s this big animal in your garbage and I’m not sure what it is,'” Vigue said. “And as soon as I found out it was someone’s dog that really made me want to reach out to better people that could help me catch it.”

So Vigue called animal control and was put into contact with Jenna Dunn, who specializes in safely trapping runaway animals.

“She had a pattern, she had a route. So it was important to keep her feeling safe in that area,” Dunn said. “And sure enough, she came out to do her route and that scent drew her in and she went on into that trap. So we’re really over the moon.”

As for Mollie, she’s resting peacefully and getting proper nutrition from Dunn until her owners arrive, which is something Vigue hopes will happen real soon.

“They’ll figure that out and hopefully get her home before Christmas. That would be awesome,” Vigue said.

