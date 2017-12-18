Elementary school receives grants to help with art supplies

Some elementary school teachers are breathing a sigh of relief after being awarded two grants.

The grants could mean teachers no longer have to dig into their own pockets to pay for their class supplies.

Emily Williamson is the music teacher at Carrollton Elementary.

The school's broken, rundown and old equipment has been a huge obstacle for her.

"The kids have been playing on these little blocks of bells that are breaking apart and falling apart and they are hardly able to use," Williamson said.

That is going to change with the help from Michigan Youth Arts.

The $750 grant will go towards new tone chimes for the music classes. The old ones were broken and needed to be replaced.

Williamson said those chimes will help her students learn the basics of music.

"These are ones that they're going to just hold in their hand and we can do a whole unit with them. So that will be exciting," Williamson said.

Those aren't the only new things coming to the school.

Art Teacher Chris Bowen was awarded the same grant to help out his classroom.

"We were out of Sharpies. So I'm excited to get some Sharpies that's for sure," Bowen said.

Markers, pencils and erasers get used up quick in an art class. The grant money helps keep up with the constant need for new supplies.

Bowen said partnering up with the music class will help keep the arts a focus at Carrollton for years to come.

"The arts is more than just drawing and painting. It's more than visual arts. So if I can help her with that and we can share that money, then that's fantastic. It's a win win for both of us," Bowen said.

