You're running out of time to make sure your holiday gifts and cards reach their destinations on time.

The line at the Flint Southwest Post Office started forming Monday morning before the gates were rolled open.

"The biggest day of the year. That's what we call it. The Monday before Christmas is always the biggest day of the season," said Tina Lincoln, with the United States Postal Service.

That goes for the retail, customer service and delivery sides of the USPS.

"I'm actually shipping to Japan and it's nor for Christmas. It's for New Year's," said David Hamilton, customer.

Here are five tips to make sure your packages arrive on time:

Print addresses clearly

Pay attention to batteries

Leave a card inside the package that contains the delivery and return address

Do not reuse mailing boxes

Never guess a zip code

"If you're sending anything with batteries in it you have to leave it in the manufacturing packaging because if we hear any ticking or anything like that, there could be a security reason for taking your package out and hold it for a while," Lincoln said.

