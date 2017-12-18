Boil water advisory for Swartz Creek, Clayton Twp, Gaines Twp

The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Swartz Creek, Clayton Township and Gaines Township.

Due to loss of water pressure, there may be bacterial contamination in the water system.

On Dec. 18, two water main breaks happened on Bristol Road near I-69 and near Miller Road.

Because of the water main break, Swartz Creek Schools will be closed Dec. 19.

Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment.

The county drain commissioner’s office said it is taking corrective measures fix the situation.

The county drain commissioner’s office advises to not drink the water without boiling it for one minute first and then letting it cool down before using it.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

The office is investigating the cause of the low water pressure.

The water team will be flushing and testing the water to make sure it meets with quality drinking water standards.

The office said it expects to have the problem solved within one week and will inform the public when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.