Family gets Christmas tree stolen out of front yard

A Mid-Michigan family is offering a reward for the return of their stolen Christmas tree.

They don't have a lot of disposable income and try to make the most of what they have. Those little touches are deeply personal to them.

They are reaching out for help to make sure they have a merry Christmas.

"The trees were new this year. We made a day out of it, ran to Bronners, picked them out and then one of them was missing," said Craig Goulet, Essexville resident.

Goulet and his family are asking for help this week from the Bay County community.

"It was actually on Friday morning before I left Friday. I noticed it at that point," Goulet said.

The Christmas tree was stolen - lights and all. Only the power cord was left behind.

"Somebody just happened to drive by, if they were heading somewhere and just or if it was planned. But it's relatively a safe area to be," Goulet said.

That's why the theft came as such a shock to the family, especially Goulet's children who helped decorate the tree.

Goulet took to social media and asked the community for help identifying the culprit. So far he has received a lot of support.

"We were hoping someone would see the post or know someone that has it and return it. And the boys could see that lesson as well, but so far it hasn't happened," Goulet said.

