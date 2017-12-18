Missing woman’s body found, suspect arrested

A missing woman’s body was found on an off-road trail in Oscoda County on Dec. 14.

Michelle Ann Kukulski, of Grayling, had been missing since Dec. 7.

Her body was found by Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police K-9 officers after a four-day investigation.

Sheriff Wakefield said officers took John Oconnor, a 55-year-old man from Grayling Township, into custody on Dec. 14.

Oconnor was arrested and arraigned on open murder charges for the death of Kukulski.

Oconnor was the last person to see Kukulski alive, according to detectives.

Kukulski went to Oconnor’s house on Chase Bridge Road in Grayling Township on Dec. 7 about noon to pick up some personal items.

Investigators say the evidence shows there was a struggle, which ended in Kukulski's death.

