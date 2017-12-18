Family struggles after son diagnosed with rare bone infection

Chance Porath is a 4-year-old with a rare bone infection.

His mom Krista Pussehl has to give him his medicine intravenously three times a day. Chance calls it his bomb.

He's been through a lot in the past two weeks. It all started with a fever and a sore leg.

"He would just cringe in pain," Porath said.

It was a staph infection that entered his leg bone.

"The infection is near his growth plate. So if for some reason we were to damage that any more, we run the risk of one leg growing and the other one not," Pussehl said.

Chance doesn't feel sick, so he has a hard time understanding why he can't go play in the snow with his sister.

"The timing with it is hard. He doesn't get to meet Santa this year. We're home bound, we have to stay here," Pussehl said.

He is home bound for six weeks. Pussehl had to take that time off from work to take care of Chance.

"Taking the six weeks off is devastating. The timing with it is hard. You don't have anything for six weeks," Pussehl said.

She filed for family medical leave and cash assistance, but fears it will be too little too late. While it's a struggle to make ends meet, she is grateful her son is recovering.

As for Chance, he is happy to be out of the hospital and free of shots.

"No more pokes. Yay," he said.

If you want to help Chance, the family set up a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.