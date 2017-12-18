Family seeks return of stolen inflatable Santa

A Mid-Michigan family is hoping a thief has a change of heart.

The father went out Sunday night to turn on the giant inflatables in his yard in Saginaw when he found two of the three were missing.

Thieves grabbed a large Santa with a digital display counting down the days until Christmas and a nearly 8-foot tall teddy bear inflatable covered in fur.

The bear has since been returned, but the Santa is still missing.

The daughter of the victims said her parents don't have a lot of money to spend on decorations, but they do it to delight their grandchildren.

"As long as your kids have a smile on their face, its...whatever. But you're the one who has to live with the guilt of stealing from someone else during the holidays," Amanda Luptowski said.

The family said whoever has the remaining inflatable can bring it back, no questions asked.

