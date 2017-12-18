Michigan prison warden retires amid travel spending probe

A warden at a state prison in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is retiring in the wake of an internal probe of alleged improper travel reimbursements paid to a subordinate.

The Detroit Free Press reports Mitch Perry will retire as warden of Newberry Correctional Facility in Luce County before January. The prison houses about 250 prisoners.

Department of Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz says Perry didn't give a reason for his retirement and he doesn't know if it's connected to the investigation.

Investigators are looking at travel expense reimbursements paid to an employee suspected of taking trips unrelated to prison business.

Perry started working with the department in 1986. He became Newberry's deputy warden in 2008 and was promoted to warden two years later.

Perry didn't respond to the newspaper's messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.