How to cut down on holiday gifts for the kids

We know they mean well, but grandparents can get carried away when it comes to giving gifts to the kids.

It can be tough, though, when you're trying to teach them it’s better to give than to receive and to control the clutter of untouched toys.

The website Working Mother posted its list of tips to help you and your loved ones get through the holidays.

You can ask relatives to focus on long-term goals and buy a savings bond or make a contribution to the college fund.

You could make a wish list of necessities to narrow down the selection, have an entire side of the family pool their resources for a combined gift, plan a big ol' family trip or do a secret Santa exchange.

How do you make sure your kids don't over-indulge?

