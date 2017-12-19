Bay City leaders approve medical marijuana ordinance

Bay City wants in on the medical marijuana business.

City leaders voted Monday for an ordinance that allows a limited number of dispensaries to operate within its various business districts.

The vote was 7 to 1.

"I pushed back on it because I think it's the wrong way to go for setting an example for our community," said Comm. John Davidson who voted no. "Maybe reducing growers to five as city suggested to us."

The decision comes as the state began accepting applications for medical marijuana facilities.

Those licenses will be awarded in the first quarter of next year.

