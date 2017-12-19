Possible human remains found at Detroit's waste water treatment - WNEM TV 5

Possible human remains found at Detroit's waste water treatment plant

Posted: Updated:
Source: WXYZ Source: WXYZ
CNN -

Police in Detroit are investigating a disturbing discovery at the city's waste water treatment plant.

Workers said they saw an object in the facility's screening area that looked like a body part.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office said it's sending out a sample for testing, but it could take months to get results back.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.