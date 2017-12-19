A chance to dry out on Tuesday

It was a slushy, icy mess around Mid-Michigan on Monday, but thankfully as we get ready for our Tuesday, we'll get a nice break and a chance to dry out a little bit. We'll also see the sun today, but enjoy it while it's here as active weather returns later this week.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures are starting off on a mild note around the area today with plenty of temperature readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s to start. Winds have picked up a little bit overnight, so those temperatures are feeling more like the 30s, but even so, it sure beats the teens.

Despite the mild temperatures, keep an eye out for any areas of black ice, especially in the Genesee County area. We have a story on that here: Black ice reported across Mid-Michigan.

Skies will be brighter across Mid-Michigan today, with periods of clouds and sun to start the day, with sunshine really starting to take over in the afternoon hours. That should keep our temperatures mild in the 40s for most this afternoon. Just keep the wind in mind, as it will feel like the 30s for much of the day.

We should be dry through the daylight hours and most will remain dry through the evening and overnight, too. However, a few of our northern counties near M-55 may see a few lake-effect snow showers late tonight. While some accumulation is possible, it should remain on the lighter side.e

Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy in most areas, so temperatures will be falling quite a bit tonight. Expect lows in the teens to low 20s by Wednesday morning. Winds will stay up a bit overnight as well, keeping wind chills in the teens for Wednesday morning's commute.

Be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for a look beyond Tuesday!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.