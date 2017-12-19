Icy conditions as cold returns

Black ice proved a big danger on areas roads Tuesday morning, and it looks like more is in store for Wednesday.

Overnight

A few snow showers will duck in across the north side of Saginaw Bay during the first part of the overnight, but will dwindle out quickly as winds begin to diminish. Outside of that, we'll be left with generally clear skies and plummeting temperatures as a cold front rotates in. Lows will settle into the low 20s by morning, with wind chills in the teens.

Due to the widespread snow melt from Tuesday's warm temperatures, patches of ice are likely to be a problems on many area roads overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute. If a road appears wet, it's a good bet that it is actually icy, so please dial back your speed on you commute!

>> Temperatures across Mid-Michigan <<

Wednesday

Icy roads in the morning may see some improvement over the course of Wednesday, but that will be dependent on sunshine. We are in line to see a mix of sun and clouds, but with highs only topping the upper 20s, it may be difficult to melt any of the ice that forms overnight. We at least will not need to worry about adding any snow back to the pavement just yet.

Clouds will go back on the increase ahead of a new disturbance on Wednesday night, with lows slipping to around 20 degrees.

Thursday & Beyond

Winter officially arrives at 11:27 AM on Thursday, and it looks like our weather will take an appropriate turn. Cloudy skies will have the run of things, with scattered snow showers returning to the region in the afternoon. Accumulations of around an inch are possible, reigniting hopes for a white Christmas on Monday. Thursday's highs will reach the low 30s.

Take a look at the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast to see our chances of keeping the snow around for Christmas!

