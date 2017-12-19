Black ice, crashes reported across Mid-Michigan

Officials are warning drivers about black ice on their Tuesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued special weather statements for Lapeer County, Midland County, Shiawassee County, Sanilac County, Tuscola County, Saginaw County, Bay County, Genesee County, Huron County from 7:21 a.m. to 9 a.m.

While temperatures are currently in the upper 30s, conditions have become favorable for the formation of black ice this morning across southeast Michigan.

There have been reports of numerous accidents throughout the region.

Drivers are urged to use caution and account for possible slippery conditions by allowing extra time this morning.

In Genesee County, central dispatch said more than 20 crashes have been reported since 6 a.m.

Police have shut down Dort Highway north of E. Mt. Morris Road in Genesee Township. Police also have Miller Road and S. Ballenger Highway closed in the city of Flint after a crash, where a Michigan State Police cruiser was also hit. >>See more here<<

Part of Atherton Road in Flint will be closed for several hours while Consumers Energy makes repairs after a vehicle hit a pole.It happened at 9:13 a.m. at E. Atherton Road between Red Arrow and Circle Drive.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

In Bay County, police said an SUV left the roadway about 7:45 a.m. and hit a building at John’s Hub Cap Sales, located at 708 N. Huron. The driver told police he was heading southbound when he hit ice and started to slide. He tried to get control of the SUV but ended up crashing into the building.

Police said the driver will be ticketed, but there were no injuries.

The building is heavily damaged in the front.

In Saginaw County, a crash just after 7:45 a.m. closed all lanes of Tittabawassee Road between Center and Mackinaw. The road reopened just before 9 a.m. Injuries are unknown.

