WATCH: Firefighter's surprise proposal caught on camera

A local fire department staged a mock emergency call to help one of their own pull off an amazing surprise proposal.

Janelle Lucio, a firefighter for the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department, said she got a call Saturday from her chief asking her to come to the station to help with a call for a carbon monoxide alarm.

“When we got to the station there were a few people there and I was questioning why he needed me to go, but I threw on my gear and hopped in the truck and away we went,” Janelle wrote on Facebook.

On their ride over, the crew learned the address for the alarm call was at Janelle’s parent’s home.

“I was in shock. I was so mad. I couldn’t believe my parents had something going on at their house and didn’t call me to tell me about it,” Janelle wrote.

When they pulled into the driveway, the fire chief told Janelle to grab the CO detector. When she came back around the truck there was her boyfriend, Justin Lucius, on one knee.

“I was in shock. I think I even swore at him. It was absolutely perfect,” Janelle wrote.

Justin is also a firefighter for the department.

Janelle said she couldn't believe he was able to pull off the surprise.

