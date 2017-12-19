Michigan apples recalled for possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

Jack Brown Produce, out of Sparta, MI, is recalling the apples shipped by one of its suppliers on Dec. 11 through Dec. 16.

The apples were distributed in several states, including Michigan, and consist of the following types of apples sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge”:

Honeycrisp apples in two-pound clear plastic bags Gala, Fuji, and Golden Delicious apples in 3-pound clear plastic bags Fuji and Gala apples in 5-pound red-netted mesh bags Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed/individually sold

The potentially-affected product can be identified by the following lot numbers printed on the bag label and/or bag-closure clip:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173

Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166 on either the product labels and/or bag-closure clip.

If you bought Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious Apples under the brand name "Apple Ridge" on or after December 11, 2017 are urged to destroy the product and contact Jack Brown Produce, Inc. for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 616-887-9568 or toll-free at 1-800-348-0834 (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET) and ask for Lisa Ingalls.

