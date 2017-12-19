SUV hits ice, plows into Bay County business - WNEM TV 5

SUV hits ice, plows into Bay County business

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say icy roads caused a driver to plow his SUV into a Bay County business. 

It happened about 7:45 a.m. at John’s Hub Cap Sales located at 708 N. Huron.

The driver told police he was heading southbound when he hit ice and started to slide. He tried to get control of the SUV but ended up crashing into the building. 

Police said the driver will be ticketed, but there were no injuries.

The building was left heavily damaged in the front. 

