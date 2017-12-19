Woman hurt in six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash - WNEM TV 5

Woman hurt in six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw Township Police Department Source: Saginaw Township Police Department
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a six-vehicle, chain-reaction style crash sent only one person to the hospital. 

It happened about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 on Tittabawassee Road between Mackinaw and Center. 

Investigators said a white Chevy Tahoe was heading westbound when it lost control due to the icy roads. The Tahoe entered the eastbound lanes, hitting a pickup truck that was eastbound. 

The Taho then continued westbound and hit a Chevy Impala head-on in the eastbound lanes. 

The driver of the Impala, a 24-year-old Thomas Township woman, was pinned in the vehicle. Firefighters were able to cut her out of the car and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Investigators said there were a total of six vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash. 

No other drivers or passengers hurt, police said. 

