Woman hurt in six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash

Authorities say a six-vehicle, chain-reaction style crash sent only one person to the hospital.

It happened about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 on Tittabawassee Road between Mackinaw and Center.

Investigators said a white Chevy Tahoe was heading westbound when it lost control due to the icy roads. The Tahoe entered the eastbound lanes, hitting a pickup truck that was eastbound.

The Taho then continued westbound and hit a Chevy Impala head-on in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Impala, a 24-year-old Thomas Township woman, was pinned in the vehicle. Firefighters were able to cut her out of the car and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said there were a total of six vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash.

No other drivers or passengers hurt, police said.

