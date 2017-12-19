MSP cruiser side-swiped by vehicle at accident scene - WNEM TV 5

MSP cruiser side-swiped by vehicle at accident scene

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

No one was hurt after a Michigan State Police cruiser was hit by another driver.

It happened at around 6:50 a.m. on Ballenger Highway, south of Miller Road, in Flint.

MSP Lt. David Kaiser told TV5 that the trooper was on the scene of that accident, and was in his patrol car with the driver from the accident in the back seat.

That’s when his cruiser was side-swiped by a car headed south on Ballenger.

No one was hurt.

The driver that hit the cruiser was ticketed for driving too fast for road conditions.

