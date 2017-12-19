Mega Millions jackpot hits $223 million

You still have time to grab a ticket before tonight’s $223 Million Mega Million jackpot.

This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot for 2017 and would have a cash option of $141 million.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won this year was a $188 million jackpot, won in January. One ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

You can catch tonight’s winning numbers on TV5 news at 11.

