Man, woman wanted in connection with retail fraud

Man, woman wanted in connection with retail fraud

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Fenton Police Department Source: Fenton Police Department
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public's help identifying two individuals. 

The Fenton Police Department said they are looking to identify two people in connection with a retail fraud.

The department posted security video photos of the two suspects, as well as a light-colored sedan seen leaving the scene. 

The man in the photo has a two- to three-inch scar on his left cheek, police said.

No further details on the case were released. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 810-629-5311.

