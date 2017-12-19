Man, woman wanted in connection with retail fraud

Authorities need the public's help identifying two individuals.

The Fenton Police Department said they are looking to identify two people in connection with a retail fraud.

The department posted security video photos of the two suspects, as well as a light-colored sedan seen leaving the scene.

The man in the photo has a two- to three-inch scar on his left cheek, police said.

No further details on the case were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 810-629-5311.

