Police: Man fatally shoots woman, kills self in Lansing

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Police say they believe a man fatally shot a woman in Lansing before killing himself after what authorities described as a domestic situation.

The Lansing State Journal reports officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of gunfire in south Lansing. Police spokesman Robert Merritt says officers found a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. Police say the man and woman had left a home about a block away from where they were found. The newspaper says a gun was recovered at the scene and there's no threat to the community.

